Two killed as truck hits bike near Rajapalayam in T.N.

Two persons on a bike were fatally knocked down by a gravel-laden truck near Ammankoilpatti under the Keezharajakularaman police station limits on Sunday (October 20, 2024) evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased were identified as R. Ravikumar, 25, and S. Ranjith Kumar of Ammankoilpatti.

The police said the truck was carrying gravel from Nathathupatti to S. Ramalingapuram and that it hit the bike coming from the opposite direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Local villagers blocked the road from Chatrapatti to S. Ramalingapuram for about two hours in protest against the accident that claimed two lives.

The police pacified the protesters, and the bodies of the victims were taken to Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital for a postmortem examination.

The truck driver R. Anand, 45, of Sivaganga, has been picked up for interrogation, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.