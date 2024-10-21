ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed as truck hits bike near Rajapalayam in T.N.

Published - October 21, 2024 05:08 pm IST - Rajapalayam

The police said the truck was carrying gravel from Nathathupatti to S. Ramalingapuram and that it hit the bike coming from the opposite direction

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons on a bike were fatally knocked down by a gravel-laden truck near Ammankoilpatti under the Keezharajakularaman police station limits on Sunday (October 20, 2024) evening.

The deceased were identified as R. Ravikumar, 25, and S. Ranjith Kumar of Ammankoilpatti.

The police said the truck was carrying gravel from Nathathupatti to S. Ramalingapuram and that it hit the bike coming from the opposite direction.

Local villagers blocked the road from Chatrapatti to S. Ramalingapuram for about two hours in protest against the accident that claimed two lives.

The police pacified the protesters, and the bodies of the victims were taken to Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital for a postmortem examination.

The truck driver R. Anand, 45, of Sivaganga, has been picked up for interrogation, the police said.

