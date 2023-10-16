ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed as tractor capsizes

October 16, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, including a woman, were killed when a tractor in which they were travelling overturned on Monday.

 Police said a group of farmhands from Kodaangipatti were going in a tractor for work at Velayuthapuram. When they were about to reach the ranch, the tractor overturned to kill tractor driver Santhanakumar, 30, of Kodaangipatti and Gomathi, 60, of the same area on the spot, while Rajeshwari, 50, and Saraswathi, 60, suffered injuries.

 They were admitted to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.  Ottapidaaram police have registered a case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US