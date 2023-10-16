Two killed as tractor capsizes

October 16, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Two persons, including a woman, were killed when a tractor in which they were travelling overturned on Monday.

Police said a group of farmhands from Kodaangipatti were going in a tractor for work at Velayuthapuram. When they were about to reach the ranch, the tractor overturned to kill tractor driver Santhanakumar, 30, of Kodaangipatti and Gomathi, 60, of the same area on the spot, while Rajeshwari, 50, and Saraswathi, 60, suffered injuries.

They were admitted to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. Ottapidaaram police have registered a case.