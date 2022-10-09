Two killed as share-auto gets upset near Usilampatti

The Hindu Bureau Madurai
October 09, 2022 20:06 IST

Two passengers, including a boy, were killed when a speeding share-auto got upset near Kuppanampatti in Usilampatti on Sunday.

The deceased are P. Jayaraj (60) of Valandur and V. Lokesh (11) of Sakkiliyankulam.

The police said that few passengers were travelling in the share-auto driven by Karthik.

When the vehicle, proceeding from Usilampatti to Valandur, was speeding near Kuppanampatti, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell on to its side at around 3.45 p.m.

While the two male passengers were killed on the spot after being crushed by the vehicle, mother of Lokesh, Jaya (38) and another woman, Rasathi, were admitted to the Government hospital in Usilampatti.

The driver Karthik fled the scene. Usilampatti Taluk police are investigating.

Two more killed

Two motorists who fell down from the road over bridge in Virudhunagar here on Saturday evening succumbed to their injuries.

The police identified the victims as S. Sivakumar (50) and J. Prabhakaran (28), of Yanaikulai Street.

Prabhakaran, who is an electrician, had taken with him Sivakumar, who is a father of eight children, on his motorbike. When they were going on the ROB towards MGR Statue junction, Prabhakaran lost control of the speeding bike.

After hitting the parapet wall, the bike along with the two riders fell on the ground.

Both of them sustained bleeding injuries and were rushed to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College hospital. However, they succumbed to the injuries later in the night.

