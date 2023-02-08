ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed as motorcycle hits median near Tiruppuvanam

February 08, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were killed when their motorcycle hit the median on Madurai-Ramanathapuram highway near Tiruppuvanam on Tuesday night. Police identified the deceased as D. Kavinraj (23) of Kavanur and K. Sasikaran (22) of Tiruppachethi. The two were going from Tiruppuvanam towards Tiruppachethi. Near Villiyendal junction, the rider, Sasikaran, lost control of the bike, and banged it against the median at around 10.30 p.m. Both of them were killed on the spot. Tiruppuvanam police have registered a case.

Robbery

Two women lost 12 sovereigns of gold to chain snatchers in two separate incidents in Karaikudi on Tuesday night.

Police said that a retired lecturer, Sheela (63), was walking on College Road with her husband John Berchmans. An unidentified man, who was following them on foot, suddenly snatched the six-sovereign gold chain from Sheela and fled the scene. Azhagappapuram police are investigating.

In the other case, reported under Karaikudi North police station limits, Palaniyayi (67) was robbed of her six-sovereign gold chain by two persons riding a motorcycle in New Town.

