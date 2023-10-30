Two killed as luggage chamber door of a moving bus opens accidentally

October 30, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Two persons, including a 75-year-old man, were killed when a luggage chamber door of an omni bus opened accidentally and hit them on Sunday night.

The police said the luggage chamber door of the Tiruchendur–Coimbatore private bus opened accidentally at South Authoor around 10.30 p.m. on Sunday. As the door hit the two-wheeler rider Senthil Kumar, 43, of Kuchchikaadu near Authoor, he fell down and died on the spot.

Next, the door hit Subbiah, 75, of Narasanvilai; Shahul Hameed, 43, of South Authoor; and Priyadharshini, 23, of Kuchchikaadu. While Subbiah died of injuries, Hameed and Priyadharshini have been admitted to the hospital with grievous injuries. A few onlookers chased the bus and stopped it. The bus was taken to the Authoor police station. The police arrested bus driver Mahesh, 30, of Nagakannipuram near Kurumbur.