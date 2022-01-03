Two killed as cargo vehicle knocks down motorbike in Madurai

Madurai

03 January 2022 15:09 IST

Police have detained the cargo autorickshaw driver and seized the vehicle

Two persons were killed and one man was injured, when a cargo autorickshaw knocked down a motorbike in which the three victims from Chinna Oorseri were travelling, in Alanganallur, on Monday.

The police said Ganesan (35), Eswaran (44) and Murugesan (55) were going towards Alanganallur on a motorbike, when the cargo autorickshaw that was coming from the opposite direction hit the two-wheeler.

The driver of the auto rickshaw, Vijayrajan was attempting to overtake a share autorickshaw and ended up ramming the two-wheeler, police said.

While Ganesan was killed on the spot, Eswaran died at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH). Murugesan has been admitted to the GRH with fractures on his hand and leg.

Alanganallur police have picked up the driver and seized the vehicle.