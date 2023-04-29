ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed as car rams signboard near Melur

April 29, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were killed when the car they were travelling in rammed a signboard within Melur police station limits early on Saturday.

The police identified the deceased as H. Bhavani (29), an occupant of the vehicle, and R. Balaji (55), the driver.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a family of five persons were travelling from Chennai to Srivilliputtur to visit their relatives. The car reportedly went out of control near Soorakundu Muni Temple and rammed the ‘take diversion’ board at 6.45 a.m..

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The front portion of the vehicle was crushed in the impact. Bhavani and Balaji were declared dead when they were rushed to Melur Government Hospital.

Three others — J. Honest Raj (27), his 10-month-old daughter H. Magil and J. Jebarani (47) — sustained injuries.

Melur police have registered a case.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US