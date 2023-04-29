HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two killed as car rams signboard near Melur

April 29, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were killed when the car they were travelling in rammed a signboard within Melur police station limits early on Saturday.

The police identified the deceased as H. Bhavani (29), an occupant of the vehicle, and R. Balaji (55), the driver.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a family of five persons were travelling from Chennai to Srivilliputtur to visit their relatives. The car reportedly went out of control near Soorakundu Muni Temple and rammed the ‘take diversion’ board at 6.45 a.m..

The front portion of the vehicle was crushed in the impact. Bhavani and Balaji were declared dead when they were rushed to Melur Government Hospital.

Three others — J. Honest Raj (27), his 10-month-old daughter H. Magil and J. Jebarani (47) — sustained injuries.

Melur police have registered a case.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.