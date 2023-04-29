Two killed as car rams signboard near Melur

April 29, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - MADURAI

Two persons were killed when the car they were travelling in rammed a signboard within Melur police station limits early on Saturday.

The police identified the deceased as H. Bhavani (29), an occupant of the vehicle, and R. Balaji (55), the driver.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a family of five persons were travelling from Chennai to Srivilliputtur to visit their relatives. The car reportedly went out of control near Soorakundu Muni Temple and rammed the ‘take diversion’ board at 6.45 a.m..

The front portion of the vehicle was crushed in the impact. Bhavani and Balaji were declared dead when they were rushed to Melur Government Hospital.

Three others — J. Honest Raj (27), his 10-month-old daughter H. Magil and J. Jebarani (47) — sustained injuries.

Melur police have registered a case.