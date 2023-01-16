ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed as car rams roadside tree in Vadamadurai

January 16, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

The mangled remains of a car which hit a roadside tree in Vadamadurai on Monday.

Two persons, including a woman, were killed after a jeep in which they were travelling rammed a roadside tree in Vadamadurai near here on Monday.

Police gave the names of the deceased as M. Mohanraj, 37, and M. Alagumani, 55, of Kulisolai near Udhagamandalam.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the jeep, in which a family of four was travelling, was proceeding towards Manapparai from Palani. After the driver lost control of the speeding vehicle, it collided with a tree on the roadside around 2 p.m.

The duo died in the impact while M. Nithya, 28, wife of Mohanraj, sustained minor injuries. Their son, M. Lithan, 7, who sustained injuries on his head and legs, was undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Dindigul.

The bodies were retrieved and shifted to Dindigul Government Hospital. Vadamadurai police are investigating.

