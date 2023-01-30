ADVERTISEMENT

Two killed as car rams roadside tree at Ayakudi

January 30, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, including a woman, were killed after a car in which they were travelling rammed a roadside tree near Kanakkanpatti undern Ayakudi police station limits in Dindigul district on Sunday night. Three others were injured.

Police identified the deceased as P. Gunasundar, 52, and R. Nirmala, 70, both from Palani.

Preliminary investigation showed that Gunasundar, who was at the wheel, lost control of the vehicle and rammed a tree near Mookambigai temple at Kanakkanpatti around 11 p.m. He died on the spot, while Nirmala succumbed to injuries at a private hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile the wife and sons of Gunasundar, Shanmugapriya, 42, and G. Ranjithkumar, 21, and G. Dharmesh, 17, who sustained injuries on their legs, were admitted to Government Hospital in Palani. The bodies were shifted to Palani GH for post-mortem.

Ayakudi police have registered a case and are investigating.

EOM

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US