Two killed as car rams roadside tree at Ayakudi

January 30, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Two persons, including a woman, were killed after a car in which they were travelling rammed a roadside tree near Kanakkanpatti undern Ayakudi police station limits in Dindigul district on Sunday night. Three others were injured.

Police identified the deceased as P. Gunasundar, 52, and R. Nirmala, 70, both from Palani.

Preliminary investigation showed that Gunasundar, who was at the wheel, lost control of the vehicle and rammed a tree near Mookambigai temple at Kanakkanpatti around 11 p.m. He died on the spot, while Nirmala succumbed to injuries at a private hospital.

Meanwhile the wife and sons of Gunasundar, Shanmugapriya, 42, and G. Ranjithkumar, 21, and G. Dharmesh, 17, who sustained injuries on their legs, were admitted to Government Hospital in Palani. The bodies were shifted to Palani GH for post-mortem.

Ayakudi police have registered a case and are investigating.

