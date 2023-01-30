HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two killed as car rams roadside tree at Ayakudi

January 30, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, including a woman, were killed after a car in which they were travelling rammed a roadside tree near Kanakkanpatti undern Ayakudi police station limits in Dindigul district on Sunday night. Three others were injured.

Police identified the deceased as P. Gunasundar, 52, and R. Nirmala, 70, both from Palani.

Preliminary investigation showed that Gunasundar, who was at the wheel, lost control of the vehicle and rammed a tree near Mookambigai temple at Kanakkanpatti around 11 p.m. He died on the spot, while Nirmala succumbed to injuries at a private hospital.

Meanwhile the wife and sons of Gunasundar, Shanmugapriya, 42, and G. Ranjithkumar, 21, and G. Dharmesh, 17, who sustained injuries on their legs, were admitted to Government Hospital in Palani. The bodies were shifted to Palani GH for post-mortem.

Ayakudi police have registered a case and are investigating.

EOM

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.