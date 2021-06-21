Two killed as car plunges into pond

NAGERCOIL

A car plunged into a roadside pond near Karungal in western Kanniyakumari district on Monday, killing a man and his 18-year-old daughter.

Police said that rubber sheet trader Rajendran, 55, of Vellancode near Arumanai and his daughters Shalini, 20, and Shamini, 18, were travelling in the car. When they were crossing Karungal – Chellankonam, Rajendran, who was behind the wheels, lost control of the vehicle which plunged into the Chemmankulam brimming with water.

Though the people in the vicinity immediately started rescue operation, only Shalini could swim to safety after opening the door of the car while Rajendran and Shamini drowned in the pond without protective rails.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Kuzhithurai retrieved the submerged car with the bodies of Rajendran and Shamini. Karungal police have registered a case.