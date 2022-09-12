Madurai

Two killed as car hits median, turns turtle

Two persons, including a woman, were killed after the car in which they were travelling hit the median and overturned near Mettur bridge on Kodai Road in Dindigul district on Monday evening.

Ammayanayakanur police identified the deceased as Monisha, 24, an advocate and D. Ashok Kumar, 38. They both hailed from Sattur, Virudhunagar.

Preliminary investigation revealed that car driver Ashok Kumar lost control and the vehicle rammed the median, jumped over to the other lane and turned turtle around 4.15 p.m.

Monisha died on the spot, in the impact of the collision, while Ashok died on the way to the hospital. Another occupant, Micheal Bharathi, 52, an advocate who sustained head injuries has been admitted to Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital.

They were proceeding from Salem to Sattur, the police said.

Further investigation is on, they added.


