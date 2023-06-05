Two killed as bus knocks down motorcycle in Virudhunagar district

June 05, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

Two persons were killed when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a State-run bus on Sivakasi highway near Amathur in Virudhunagar district on Monday afternoon.

Police identified the deceased as K. Selvaganesh (30) of Vadapatti and S. Sethupathi (30) of Saminatham. The police said the deceased were proceeding from Virudhunagar to Sivakasi.

When they were going near Meesalur junction, their two-wheeler was knocked down by the bus, going to Madurai from Sivakasi, at 2.45 p.m. Amathur police have picked up bus driver R. Periyasamy of Srivilliputtur.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.