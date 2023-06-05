HamberMenu
Two killed as bus knocks down motorcycle in Virudhunagar district

June 05, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were killed when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a State-run bus on Sivakasi highway near Amathur in Virudhunagar district on Monday afternoon.

Police identified the deceased as K. Selvaganesh (30) of Vadapatti and S. Sethupathi (30) of Saminatham. The police said the deceased were proceeding from Virudhunagar to Sivakasi.

When they were going near Meesalur junction, their two-wheeler was knocked down by the bus, going to Madurai from Sivakasi, at 2.45 p.m. Amathur police have picked up bus driver R. Periyasamy of Srivilliputtur.

