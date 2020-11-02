Madurai

Two killed as bike hits tree near Madurai

Two young men were killed and two others sustained serious injuries when four persons riding a motorbike were involved in an accident near Alanganallur on Sunday night.

The police said that G. Naveen Sankar (23), an army man, had come home to Kondaiyampatti on leave. He had hosted a party for his friends and four of them were going to an eatery in Thanichiyam on a motorbike.

The police said that the speeding bike hit a roadside tree on Kondaiyampatti-Thanichiyam Road at around 9.15 p.m. While C. Sasi (22) and M. Balamurugan (23) were killed on the spot, Naveen Sankar and J. Santhana Karuppu (19) who sustained head injuries were taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital.

Alanganallur police have registered a case.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 2, 2020 12:42:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/two-killed-as-bike-hits-tree-near-madurai/article33002000.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY