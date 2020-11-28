Two killed and eight injured in accident

Dindigul

28 November 2020

In a multi-collision, two women workers were killed on the spot and eight others, including two auto drivers, were injured when two auto rickshaws were knocked by a goods vehicle at Jallipatti Pass near Kodai Road in Ammayanayakanoor police station limits here on Saturday evening.

Police said here that 13 women workers from Kamalaapuram, near Sakkayanaikanoor here were returning home after working under the MGNREGA scheme. They had hired two auto rickshaws.

As the vehicles were approaching the Jallipatti Pass, the drivers were waiting to cross the four-lane stretch. At this juncture, a goods vehicle which was proceeding to Madurai from Dindigul collided against the autos. In the impact, the autos hit two cars which were moving on the four-way lane.

The accident claimed the lives of two women, who were identified as Saraswathi (55) and Subbulakshmi (38). Auto drivers - Raja (31) and Jayapal (32) and eight others suffered injuries. They have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The Ammayanayakanoor police have registered a case and are investigating.