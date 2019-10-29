Two killed, 20 injured in accidents

Two men were killed and 20 people, who were on pilgrimage to Rameswaram, suffered injuries in three different accidents on Monday night and Tuesday.

Two men, identified as Nagoor Syfer Ali, 27, and I. Thangadurai, 26, of Pudumadam, died on the spot when the two-wheeler, in which they were riding, hit the parapet wall of a roadside culvert at Pudumadam on Monday night. They were returning home around 10. 30 pm after making some purchase at Uchipuli when the accident occurred.

Ten people from Karnataka, who were on their way to Rameswaram to worship at Ramanathswamy Temple, suffered injuries when the mini-bus in which they were travelling skidded off the road and fell into a roadside ditch at Mandapam near the Pamban Road Bridge on Tuesday.

In another accident, 10 people from Tiruchi, who were on a pilgrimage to Rameswaram, suffered injuries when the van in which they were travelling, skidded off the road and fell into a roadside ditch at Mandapam. It was raining and drivers might have lost control while negotiating a curve, the police said. The victims did not lodge complaints with the police in both the cases.