Two killed, 2 others injured in firecracker unit explosion

Published - August 31, 2024 08:44 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were killed and two others seriously injured in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing and stock unit at Kurippankulam near Nazareth in the district on Saturday at around 6 p.m.

 Police said due to the sudden explosion at the manufacturing unit and at the adjoining stock godown at Kurippankulam near Nazareth, Kannan, 28, and Vijay, 26, of the same area were killed on the spot. While S. Prashant, 25, and V. Selvam, 25, with serious burns injuries have been admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. Their condition is said to be ‘critical’.

 The entire building in which the firecrackers were being manufactured for upcoming Dussehra and Deepavali celebrations was destroyed in the impact of the explosion.

 Fire and rescue services personnel from Sattankulam and Srivaikundam rushed to the spot and to douse the flames.

 Nazareth police have registered a case.

 Besides making aerial shots largely used during weddings and church and temple celebrations in rural areas, the private company used to buy crackers from Sivakasi for selling it to its customers in Sattankulam area, the police said.

