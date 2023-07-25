ADVERTISEMENT

Two Kanniyakumari men killed in road accident near Tirumangalam

July 25, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

Two youths from Kanniyakumari district were killed when their motorbike rammed against a stationary truck near Tirumangalam on Monday morning.

The police identified the deceased as S. Prabhu (22) and Sujith (20) of Putheri in Kanniyakumari district. The youth, who were working in a hotel, were riding their bike to their native place, said police. When the bike was near Rayapalayam junction, it hit a truck parked on the roadside on Madurai-Virudhunagar highway at around 5.30 a.m. Both were killed on the spot.

The police said that the driver of the unidentified truck had fled the scene with the vehicle. The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem at the Government hospital in Tirumangalam. Tirumangalam Taluk police are investigating.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US