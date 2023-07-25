Two Kanniyakumari men killed in road accident near Tirumangalam

July 25, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - Madurai

Two youths from Kanniyakumari district were killed when their motorbike rammed against a stationary truck near Tirumangalam on Monday morning.

The police identified the deceased as S. Prabhu (22) and Sujith (20) of Putheri in Kanniyakumari district. The youth, who were working in a hotel, were riding their bike to their native place, said police. When the bike was near Rayapalayam junction, it hit a truck parked on the roadside on Madurai-Virudhunagar highway at around 5.30 a.m. Both were killed on the spot.

The police said that the driver of the unidentified truck had fled the scene with the vehicle. The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem at the Government hospital in Tirumangalam. Tirumangalam Taluk police are investigating.