Two international awards for ophthalmologist

November 10, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Regional Medical Director of Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital here, D. Lional Raj, has bagged two international awards in The American Academy of Ophthalmology’s (AAO) annual meeting 2023 held in the United States recently.

The three-day annual meeting of the AAO was held in Moscone Center, San Francisco from November 3.

Dr. Lional Raj received the ‘Best of Show’ award for his video ‘Endothelial Ersatz’, explaining his research project on a novel synthetic endothelial substitute. He also received ‘AAO Achievement Award’ for his contribution in the field of ophthalmology from Gavin Tachibana.

The AAO is the world’s largest association of eye physicians and surgeons. Its annual meeting attracts experts from all over the world. The event usually features keynote lectures and instructional courses on the latest advancements in ophthalmology.

