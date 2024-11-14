 />
Two institutions bag ‘Green Campus’ award in Tirunelveli

Updated - November 14, 2024 08:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner N. O. Sukhaputra on Thursday presented a certificate of appreciation to Aravind Eye Hospital in Town Junction and Pushpalata Matric Higher Secondary School for installing effective sewage treatment systems on their premises.

The corporation has been implementing various measures to prevent pollution in Tamirabharani river and irrigation canals within the corporation limits. Over 400 large wastewater outlets have been investigated and legal notices were issued for 98 establishments for discharging untreated wastewater into stormwater drains. Additionally, fines amounting to ₹60,000 have been imposed on six companies for non compliance.

During this survey, several commercial buildings were found to have installed proper wastewater treatment plants, with treated water being reused for landscaping purposes, such as watering trees and plants. In recognition of this sustainable practices Aravind Eye Hospital and Pushpalata Matric Higher Secondary School was awarded with the “Green Campus” certificate by the corporation.

Published - November 14, 2024 08:31 pm IST

