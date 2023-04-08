HamberMenu
Two inmates in sub-jail test positive for COVID-19; admitted in isolation ward in GH

April 08, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two inmates at the sub-jail here tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to the isolation ward in the government hospital here on Saturday.

Officials said that following the recent spike in fever cases, the government had opened up ‘fever clinics’. Last week, two persons, who tested positive in the district were advised isolation in their own homes.

Though the health and municipal officials have intensified the screening as mandated by the government, the report of two persons testing positive in the sub-jail had made the authorities to conduct the tests for all the inmates.

