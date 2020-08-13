Madurai

Two injured in fire accident

Two persons sustained injuries in an explosion at a cracker unit manufacturing roll caps here on Thursday.

The police said that R. Jayamuthu (52) of Narnapuram and S. Pandiyaraj (37) of Periya Pottalpatti had noticed smoke coming out from a shed where roll caps after chemical filling were kept for drying. When one of them reportedly poured water, an explosion occurred.

The injured have been admitted to a private hospital.

Sivakasi Town police are investigating.

