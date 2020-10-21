Two injured in bear attack

Madurai

21 October 2020 20:32 IST

Two persons were injured in a bear attack at Pilavakkal dam on Tuesday night.

Police said R. Rasooldeen, 40, and G. Ramachandran, 45, were returning to the guest house at the dam when they were encountered the bear.

Even before they could make any attempts to escape from the scene, the bear attacked both of them. Rasooldeen sustained injuries on his chest and leg, while Ramachandran suffered minor bruises.

Rasooldeen has been admitted to the government hospital at Watrap.