Two injured fireworks workers succumb to burns

March 07, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Two workers, who were injured in a fire accident at a fireworks unit on Monday, succumbed to burns on Tuesday. According to police, P. Karuppasamy (60) of Kattanarpatti and P. Muthupandi (43) of T. Sedapatti, were critically injured in the fire that was triggered due to friction while handling chemicals in the process of making fuses. The accident was reported at RST Fireworks unit at Kottanatham. Both were rushed to the Government Rajaji Hospital with nearly 100% burns. The police said that both of them died in the early hours of Wednesday. Vachchakarapatti police have registered a case.

