Two injured as three more buses come under attack

MADURAI

Close on the heels miscreants pelting 21 buses with stones in different parts of southern districts since Monday night, windscreens of three more buses were smashed in Virudhunagar and Madurai districts on Tuesday night.

Police said a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus proceeding from Aruppukottai to Sayalkudi came under attack by miscreants in Tiruchuli in Virudhunagar district around 9.30 p.m. The driver, M. Sathik, 45, of Aruppukottai and a teacher of a government higher secondary school in M. Reddiyapatti, J. Prasanna, 38, sustained bleeding injuries.

The police said the driver sustained injuries on his leg and the teacher on his head and hand. They were administered first aid at the primary health centre in Kalloorani. Tiruchuli police are investigating.

In another incident reported in the district, a TNSTC bus that was going to Koppuchithampatti from Aruppukottai was pelted with stones, and the rear windscreen of the vehicle was smashed at Koppuchithampatti under Pandalgudi police station limits. No one was injured in the attack.

In Madurai district, miscreants hurled stones at a bus proceeding to Melur from Periyar bus stand at Vavval Thottam near Othakadai around 10 p.m. The windscreen of the bus was damaged. Othakadai police have picked up a few suspects in this connection.