Two injured as steel rope slips down

Madurai

A steel rope that slipped from the girder launcher on the elevated highway under construction near Tiruppalai injured two persons, including a supervisor, and a passer-by on Saturday night.

While the supervisor, Baskaran, escaped with minor injuries, the other man, Viswanatha Raja, 36, of Tiruppalai, suffered bleeding injury on his stomach. According to official sources, the steel rope of the girder launcher slipped late in the night. Raja, who came out of an icecream parlour, was injured. He was rushed to a private hospital. Tiruppalai police are investigating.