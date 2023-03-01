ADVERTISEMENT

Two injured as mechanised vessel hits country boat

March 01, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Two fishermen suffered injuries when a mechanised boat hit a country boat in the high seas off Idinthakarai coast on Wednesday.

 When a team of fishermen from Idinthakarai near Koodankulam had gone for fishing in their country boat on Wednesday, a mechanised boat from Chinna Muttom fishing harbour near Kanniyakumari hit their boat after allegedly damaging their fishnet.

In the impact, the country boat capsized and a fisherman, Vinodh, suffered injuries in the leg while another, Anton, suffered fracture in the hand. They were rescued by other country boat fishermen and rushed to a private hospital in Nagercoil.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on a complaint from the victims, the Koodankulam Marine Police are investigating.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US