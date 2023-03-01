HamberMenu
Two injured as mechanised vessel hits country boat

March 01, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Two fishermen suffered injuries when a mechanised boat hit a country boat in the high seas off Idinthakarai coast on Wednesday.

 When a team of fishermen from Idinthakarai near Koodankulam had gone for fishing in their country boat on Wednesday, a mechanised boat from Chinna Muttom fishing harbour near Kanniyakumari hit their boat after allegedly damaging their fishnet.

In the impact, the country boat capsized and a fisherman, Vinodh, suffered injuries in the leg while another, Anton, suffered fracture in the hand. They were rescued by other country boat fishermen and rushed to a private hospital in Nagercoil.

Based on a complaint from the victims, the Koodankulam Marine Police are investigating.

