Two independents stage protest near offices of ROs

01 April 2019 21:08 IST

Virudhunagar

Two Independent candidates, N. Vallinayagam, for Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency, and Rajendran for Sattur Assembly constituency by-election, staged protests near the offices of the respective Returning Officers complaining that there was no level-playing field for independents in the election.

Mr. Vallinayagam said that both the candidates were from Makkal Satta Iyakkam.

“Even the Suvidha App introduced by the Election Commission for the benefit of candidates to get permission for their electioneering through single window system is not made functional for me. I reside in Rajapalayam and I cannot go to different offices to get permission for my daily campaign. Though the EC has given a technology, it is not made functional as the officials failed to work on it here,” he charged.

Besides, he complained that till date the Election officials had not given him the identity card meant for the candidates.

Mr. Vallinayagam said that there was no level-playing among the candidates.

The allotment of symbols and positioning of the candidates on the ballot papers were in favour of the political parties, he said.

Rajendran was taken to the police station after he sat on a protest outside the office of Revenue Divisional Officer, Sattur.