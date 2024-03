March 22, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Two Independent candidates — Arumugam (49) and Dinesh Kumar (30) — filed their nomination papers for the Dindigul Lok Sabha constituency here on Friday.

Submitting the papers with the Returning Officer M. N. Poongodi, the candidates also took a pledge as mandated by the Election Commission of India.

The key contenders are likely to file their papers before March 27, the last day for filing of nominations, poll officials said.