Two independent candidates file nominations for Thoothukudi

March 20, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

/ KANNIYAKUMARI

On the first day of filing nominations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Thoothukudi constituency two independent candidates filed their nominations to the District Election Officer in Thoothukudi on Wednesday.

Two independent candidates, J. Sivaneshwaran and N. Radhakrishnan, filed their nominations with the Collector and District Election Officer G. Lakshmipathy.

In Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency, an independent candidate named M. Geeta of Chennai, filed her nomination with the district Collector and District Election Officer P. N. Sridhar.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.