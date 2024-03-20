Two independent candidates file nominations for Thoothukudi

March 20, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

/ KANNIYAKUMARI

On the first day of filing nominations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Thoothukudi constituency two independent candidates filed their nominations to the District Election Officer in Thoothukudi on Wednesday.

Two independent candidates, J. Sivaneshwaran and N. Radhakrishnan, filed their nominations with the Collector and District Election Officer G. Lakshmipathy.

In Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency, an independent candidate named M. Geeta of Chennai, filed her nomination with the district Collector and District Election Officer P. N. Sridhar.