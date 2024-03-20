GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two independent candidates file nominations for Thoothukudi

March 20, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Independent candidate J. Sivaneswaran files his nomination papers to Returning officer G. Lakshmipathy in Thoothukudi Collectorate on Wednesday.

Independent candidate J. Sivaneswaran files his nomination papers to Returning officer G. Lakshmipathy in Thoothukudi Collectorate on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

/ KANNIYAKUMARI 

On the first day of filing nominations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Thoothukudi constituency two independent candidates filed their nominations to the District Election Officer in Thoothukudi on Wednesday. 

Two independent candidates, J. Sivaneshwaran and N. Radhakrishnan, filed their nominations with the Collector and District Election Officer G. Lakshmipathy.  

In Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency, an independent candidate named M. Geeta of Chennai, filed her nomination with the district Collector and District Election Officer P. N. Sridhar. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.