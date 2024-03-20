GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two independent candidates file nominations for Madurai

March 20, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
P. Muthusamy, an independent candidate, filing his nomination for Madurai Lok Sabha constituency at the Collectorate on Wednesday.

P. Muthusamy, an independent candidate, filing his nomination for Madurai Lok Sabha constituency at the Collectorate on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Two independent candidates filed their nominations on Wednesday (March 20) the first day for filing of nominations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Madurai Parliamentary Constituency.

M.P. Sankarapandi and P. Muthusamy, both from Sellur, filed their nominations with the Madurai Collector and District Election Officer M.S. Sangeetha.

The candidates can file their nominations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. from March 20 to 27, barring March 23 (Saturday) and March 24 (Sunday). The scrutiny of the nominations will take place on March 28 (Thursday) and the last date for withdrawal of the candidature is March 30 (Saturday). Polling will take place on April 19, and counting of votes on June 4.

No nominations were received for the Lok Sabha constituencies of Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Dindigul and Theni on the first day of filing nomination for the April 19 polling.

