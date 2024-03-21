ADVERTISEMENT

Two independent candidates file nomination

March 21, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI:

The Hindu Bureau

An independent candidate filed his nomination for Tirunelveli parliamentary constituency on Thursday.

 M. Thalapathi Murugan, 49, of Tirunelveli, who would file his nomination in all elections in the past with incomplete papers, filed his papers with District Collector and Returning Officer K.P. Karthikeyan.

 In Kanniyakumari parliamentary segment, U. Nagoor Meeran of Krishnankovil near Nagercoil, submitted his nomination to District Collector and Returning Officer P.N. Sridhar.

 With the ₹3.62 lakh seized by the Flying Squads on Thursday in Kanniyakumari segment, unaccounted cash of ₹19.58 lakh has been confiscated so far. The Static Squads have seized ₹50,800 so far.

 In Tenkasi (Reserved) constituency, unaccounted cash of ₹61.67 lakh has been seized by the flying squads and the static squads mostly during vehicle check from the traders selling fish and vegetables to neighbouring Kerala.

