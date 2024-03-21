GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two independent candidates file nomination

March 21, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI:

The Hindu Bureau

An independent candidate filed his nomination for Tirunelveli parliamentary constituency on Thursday.

 M. Thalapathi Murugan, 49, of Tirunelveli, who would file his nomination in all elections in the past with incomplete papers, filed his papers with District Collector and Returning Officer K.P. Karthikeyan.

 In Kanniyakumari parliamentary segment, U. Nagoor Meeran of Krishnankovil near Nagercoil, submitted his nomination to District Collector and Returning Officer P.N. Sridhar.

 With the ₹3.62 lakh seized by the Flying Squads on Thursday in Kanniyakumari segment, unaccounted cash of ₹19.58 lakh has been confiscated so far. The Static Squads have seized ₹50,800 so far.

 In Tenkasi (Reserved) constituency, unaccounted cash of ₹61.67 lakh has been seized by the flying squads and the static squads mostly during vehicle check from the traders selling fish and vegetables to neighbouring Kerala.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.