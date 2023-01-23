Two, including Lankan national, held with banned tobacco products

January 23, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:21 am IST - Madurai

The police have arrested two persons, including a Sri Lankan, S. Rajesh (31), for smuggling 13 kg of banned tobacco products on Friday.

According to police, during a vehicle check, the police intercepted an SUV in which S. Kasiviswanathan of Harveypatti and Rajesh were travelling. The police found 13 kg of gutka, which Rajesh, is said to have brought from Bengaluru.

Police found that Rajesh had Sri Lankan accent of Tamil and further interrogated him. Rajesh was also in possession of an Aadhar card and claimed to be an Indian citizen, the police said.

The police booked him under the provisions of Foreigner’s Act and for forgery and under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act. Both of them were sent for remand under judicial custody.

Further investigations are on to ascertain how and when Rajesh entered India.