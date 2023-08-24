Two including class 12 boy electrocuted to death while hunting at Edayapatti forest in Madurai

August 24, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST - MADURAI

Two persons, including a class XII student, who had gone for hunting wild boars, were electrocuted to death when they came in contact with live electric wire in Edayapatti forest near Peraiyur here in the wee hours of Thursday, August 24, 2023.

The deceased were identified as S. Anumandharaj (17) and N. Karuppasamy (21) of Edayapatti. A dog that was taken for hunting wild boars was also killed in the incident.

The police said a few persons from Edayapatti and Alappalacheri had gone out for hunting wild boars in the forest area past midnight of Wednesday. When they were proceeding near an irrigation tank, three of them had accidentally touched a metal electric trap kept for wild animals.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some other team of hunters had kept the trap with power illegally tapped from overhead electric cable,” Superintendent of Police, R. Shiva Prasad, said.

Anumandharaj, who is studying in class XII in Pappanayakkenpatti Higher Secondary School and Karuppasamy and one M. Manoj (29) were electrocuted at around 12.15 a.m. While the boy and Karuppasamy were killed on the spot, Manoj sustained shock. He has been admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital for treatment. The bodies have been kept at the Government Hospital in Tirumangalam.

Nagaiahpuram police are investigating into the incident.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT