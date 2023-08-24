HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two including class 12 boy electrocuted to death while hunting at Edayapatti forest in Madurai

Three persons accidentally touched electric trap put up by another team of hunters. Two were killed on spot, one other person sustained shock.

August 24, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, including a class XII student, who had gone for hunting wild boars, were electrocuted to death when they came in contact with live electric wire in Edayapatti forest near Peraiyur here in the wee hours of Thursday, August 24, 2023.

The deceased were identified as S. Anumandharaj (17) and N. Karuppasamy (21) of Edayapatti. A dog that was taken for hunting wild boars was also killed in the incident.

The police said a few persons from Edayapatti and Alappalacheri had gone out for hunting wild boars in the forest area past midnight of Wednesday. When they were proceeding near an irrigation tank, three of them had accidentally touched a metal electric trap kept for wild animals.

“Some other team of hunters had kept the trap with power illegally tapped from overhead electric cable,” Superintendent of Police, R. Shiva Prasad, said.

Anumandharaj, who is studying in class XII in Pappanayakkenpatti Higher Secondary School and Karuppasamy and one M. Manoj (29) were electrocuted at around 12.15 a.m. While the boy and Karuppasamy were killed on the spot, Manoj sustained shock. He has been admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital for treatment. The bodies have been kept at the Government Hospital in Tirumangalam.

Nagaiahpuram police are investigating into the incident.

Related Topics

Madurai / wildlife / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.