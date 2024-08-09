Two, including child, killed in car-bus collision

In a car-bus collision at T. Kallupatti in Madurai on Friday morning, a two-year-old child and a man died.

According to the police, a car with about seven people in it was traveling towards Kadaneri near Tirumangalam, when it hit a bus at T .Kallupatti bridge.

In the impact, the two-year-old child, Sivanika, and Soundararajan, 40, died at the spot. Six others – three men and three women – who were injured have been admitted at the Tirumangalam government hospital.

T. Kallupatti police have registered a case and investigation is underway.