Two, including child, killed in car-bus collision

Published - August 09, 2024 08:04 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

In a car-bus collision at T. Kallupatti in Madurai on Friday morning, a two-year-old child and a man died.  

According to the police, a car with about seven people in it was traveling towards Kadaneri near Tirumangalam, when it hit a bus at T .Kallupatti bridge. 

In the impact, the two-year-old child, Sivanika, and Soundararajan, 40, died at the spot. Six others – three men and three women – who were injured have been admitted at the Tirumangalam government hospital.  

T. Kallupatti police have registered a case and investigation is underway.  

