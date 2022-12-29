ADVERTISEMENT

Two including a three-year-old boy from Bengaluru killed in accident near Madurai

December 29, 2022 12:34 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - MADURAI

The accident occurred when a speeding SUV in which a family from Bengaluru were travelling to Rameswaram, hit the parapet wall of a rail over bridge at Samayanallur

The Hindu Bureau

A speeding SUV that got overturned over rail over bridge in Samayanallur in which two persons from Bengaluru were killed in Madurai district, on December 29, 2022. Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two persons, including a three-year-old boy, were killed when a speeding SUV hit the parapet wall of a rail over bridge at Samayanallur near here in the early hours of Thursday.

The police said the family members of I. Krishna Kumar (35) of Bengaluru were proceeding towards Rameswaram.

When the car was passing over the rail over bridge at Samayanallur, the driver lost control of the vehicle and the SUV hit the parapet wall and fell on its side.

Krishna Kumar’s mother-in-law, G. Nirmala (50) was killed on the spot. Four others, including Krishna Kumar were rushed to the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) by ambulances. However, his son, K. Sherath, died on the way to the hospital.

Mr. Kumar, his wife and the driver, who were injured have been admitted to the GRH.

Samayanallur police are investigating.

