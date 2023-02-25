ADVERTISEMENT

Two in Madurai sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for possession of ganja

February 25, 2023 02:04 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST - MADURAI

Three persons were arrested for possession of the drug in 2013; police said the third accused died during the pendency of the trial

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act cases in Madurai, on Friday, sentenced two persons to 10 years of imprisonment for possessing ganja.

The judge also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on each of them.

According to the police, the accused persons, K. Sivanammal, 50 of Usilampatti, M. Andisamy and R. Raju were found in the possession of 25 kg of ganja when the autorickshaw they were travelling in was intercepted near New Jail Road in 2013.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

While Sivanammal and Pandi were sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment, Andisamy died during the pendency of the trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US