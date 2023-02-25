Two in Madurai sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for possession of ganja

February 25, 2023 02:04 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST - MADURAI

The Special Court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act cases in Madurai, on Friday, sentenced two persons to 10 years of imprisonment for possessing ganja.

The judge also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on each of them.

According to the police, the accused persons, K. Sivanammal, 50 of Usilampatti, M. Andisamy and R. Raju were found in the possession of 25 kg of ganja when the autorickshaw they were travelling in was intercepted near New Jail Road in 2013.

While Sivanammal and Pandi were sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment, Andisamy died during the pendency of the trial.