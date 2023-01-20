Two impersonators detained; car with NHAI logo seized in Dindigul

January 20, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Dindigul

Two tricksters, who posed as officials from the flying squad of the Dindigul Regional Transport Office, were detained on charges of impersonation and other criminal offences here on Friday.

Following a complaint from a motorist, the Thadicombu police conducted a probe.

It is said that two persons identified as Satish Kumar (31) of K Pudur, Madurai and his accomplice Sivakumar (45) of Indra Nagar Gopalpatti near Natham in Dindigul district had taken a SUV and parked the vehicle on the Tiruchi-Dindigul national highway. The vehicle had a sticker bearing NHAI.

The duo allegedly intercepted goods vehicles passing on the four-way lane and demanded the drivers to produce their Registration Certificate (RC), insurance and other documents. Any failure, the duo had demanded bribe claiming that a “senior” officer was inside the SUV and that they would book a case and impound the vehicle.

Suspecting the genuineness of the duo, a goods vehicle driver from Avinashi in Tirupur district, who was returning after delivering eatables at an outlet in Dindigul, informed the police, who in turn, picked up the suspects. It was alleged that the duo demanded ₹10,000 as bribe from the goods vehicle driver.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Sivakumar was working with a contract firm engaged in laying four-way lane. The duo, it is said, had watched some of the officials conducting checks at the highways and hence decided similar modus operandi to make quick money.

A senior officer said that further investigation was on and impounded the SUV from them.