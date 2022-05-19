Two houses worth ₹60 lakh seized under NDPS Act

One of the buildings seized by Madurai district police on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Madurai district police have issued orders to seize two houses worth around ₹60 lakh, belonging to the accused involved in ganja smuggling cases, under the provisions of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, Superintendent of Police, V. Baskaran said that the action comes after already having seized several movable and immovable properties and freezing bank accounts of the accused and their relatives in a case reported near Tirumangalam.

The Sedapatti police had arrested one Vanapetchi of Azhagureddiyapatti on charge of possession of 25 kg of ganja.

Besides, in another case, the Sedapatti police had arrested one A. Balamurugan, 28, of Alligundam and seized 41 kg of ganja from her possession."While criminal proceedings are already under way after the seizure of ganja, registration of case and arrest of accused, financial investigation into the assets of the accused and their relatives are being taken parallelly," he said.

After a labourious investigation, with the help of officials from Public Works Department, Revenue Department Registration Department, Regional Transport Officers and Income Tax Department, the assets are verified whether they were bought with the proceeds of sale of ganja.

Such assets, including vehicles, are seized and bank accounts frozen, he said.

A multi-storey house of Vanapetchi, worth ₹30 lakh, was formally seized by the police and in the other case a house worth ₹28.71 lakh belonging to another accused was also seized.

The seizure orders have been sent for the competent authority under NDPS Act for getting confirmation order.