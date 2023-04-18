ADVERTISEMENT

Two houses burgled

April 18, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Two houses were burgled in Madurai district in which gold, cash and silver ornaments, all worth ₹6.89 lakh, were decamped by unidentified persons.

In the first incident reported at Karuppayoorani police station limits, the house of B. Kaveri (41) was burgled when the inmates were away since Friday. The family members had gone to their native village in Tiruppuvanam. Their neighbours alerted them about the burglary. When they returned home, they found ₹2.69 lakh and some silver ornaments missing. The culprits had broken open the front door.

In the other case, the hosue of a police constable, C. Gunasekaran (43), was broken open in Sikkampatti near Tirumangalam. The constable and his wife, who is an employee in Madurai Aavin, had gone for work and on their return on Monday found their house burgled. Gold jewellery worth ₹2.20 lakh and ₹2 lakh in cash were missing.

