Two houses burgled; gold jewelleries, cash stolen

Published - May 24, 2024 08:11 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Burglars have struck at two houses in Thatchanallur here to decamp with 36 sovereigns of gold. Police said financier Vellaikannu, 64, of Nalmeippar Nagar near Thatchanallur, and the family, including his son Vinodh, a marine engineer, had gone to Tirupathi to offer prayers. Since no one was in the house, burglars had stolen 31 sovereigns of gold ornaments and ₹ 60,000 from the house. The house of Poolpandian, also in Nalmeippar Nagar, was burgled even as he had gone to attend the wedding of his relative. The burglars have stolen 5.5 sovereigns of gold ornaments from the house of Mr. Poolpandian. Thatchanallur police have registered cases in connection with these burglaries.

